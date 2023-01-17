Forspoken PC Requirements Confirm That RAM Specs Are Going Up

Today, Square Enix finally unveiled the official PC system requirements for Forspoken, its upcoming action RPG made by Luminous Productions (the team behind Final Fantasy XV).

We were expecting high requirements given that it's one of the first next-generation only games (it will only be released on PlayStation 5 and PC), but these specs are even higher than we thought, especially for NVIDIA users. The GeForce RTX 4080 is usually much stronger than the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, but they are listed together as GPUs capable of delivering 4K@60 FPS at Ultra settings in Forspoken. The game is known to be AMD optimized, of course, but even that shouldn't be enough for the RX 6800 XT to overtake the RTX 4080. It is unclear if these specifications account for the AMD FSR 2 upscaling technique, which will be available on all GPUs.

Even CPU requirements are strong. To play Forspoken at Ultra 4K, Luminous Productions recommends one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, Intel's i7 12700. But it is the RAM requirements that are perhaps the most striking. Following the announcements of Returnal and Hogwarts Legacy, it's safe to say that 16 GB will be the minimum specification from now on, while 32 GB will be required to play well at UltraHD resolution.

Less surprising is the storage space gamers will need to free. 150 GB may sound like a lot, but it's become commonplace already in the past two years or so. By the way, during the full live stream (in Japanese), we also received confirmation that Ultrawide displays and DualSense controller features will be supported at launch.

Minimum Recommended Ultra 4K OS Windows® 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows® 11 64-bit AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) AMD Ryzen™5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) AMD Ryzen™5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) CPU Intel Core™ i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better) Intel® Core™ i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better) Intel Core™ i7-12700 Video Card AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT 8GB AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12GB AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT 16GB NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4080 16 GB VRAM Memory 16GB 24GB 32GB Display resolution 720p 30fps 1440p 30fps 2160p 60fps HDD/SSD space HDD 150GB or more SSD 150GB or more NVMe SSD 150GB or more

The tweet also featured a brief message from Creative Producer Raio Mitsuno. As promised, the Forspoken PS5 demo will be updated later today with the following improvements:

Button mapping functionality has been added

Locked on enemies will remain locked longer when moving off screen

Certain text sizes have been adjusted

Various technical issues have been fixed

Forspoken is out on Wednesday, January 25th. Check out everything we know about the game here.