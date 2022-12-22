Forspoken Text Size, Button Mapping And HDR Issues Will Be Fixed In Full Release

The Forspoken playable demo that was launched earlier this month on PlayStation 5 allowed players to try out the upcoming open-world game by Square Enix but also highlighted some issues. Thankfully, some of them will be fixed in the launch version.

As confirmed on the game's official Twitter profile, the full release coming next month will sport bigger text size and button mapping, and it will fix some HDR issues. Sadly, there's no mention of performance improvements, but with around a month away from release, Luminous Production still has the time to implement them as well.

It's amazing to see so many of you enjoying your time in Athia with the #Forspoken Demo on PS5. We're listening to all your feedback and can confirm that the full game will have increased text size, button mapping and will fix the HDR issues that some players are experiencing. pic.twitter.com/eKopx8UgCW — Forspoken (@Forspoken) December 21, 2022

While the aforementioned playable demo drops players in the middle of the adventure, our own Kai had the chance to try out Forspoken from the very beginning, highlighting how the experience may take a while to get going, as Freya's abilities are quite limited at the start of her journey in Athia.

Without a full suite of parkour abilities, traversing Athia can sometimes be a chore, especially when it comes to nay upwards climbing. The ability to bound upwards that players can test out for themselves in the current playable demo is a later unlock, with players mostly only having access to Flow as the very first movement ability unlocked (used by holding down the left analog stick and the Circle button). All of the fancier moves, from running on water and so forth, remain as teasers in gameplay footage and will be something that players can look forward to discovering for themselves.

Forspoken launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on January 24th. You can head over here to learn everything there is to know about the game developed by Luminous Production and its unique features.