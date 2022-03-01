Forspoken Will Support Microsoft DirectStorage API on PC

Forspoken, the first game from Luminous Productions, will support Microsoft's DirectStorage API on PC.

The summary for an upcoming GDC 2022 session confirmed the news, also revealing that a part of the session will focus on highlighting the benefits DirectStorage brings to the game. The session will also focus on the implementation of various AMD technologies, such as screen-space reflection ambient occlusion, raytraced shadows, and FidelityFX Super Resolution.

This session will cover the collaboration between AMD and Luminous Production on their upcoming title: Forspoken. This partnership resulted in the implementation of various AMD technologies into the game, including screen-space ambient occlusion, screen-space reflections, raytraced shadows and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. Along with a short presentation of those techniques, this talk will detail the process to integrate them into the Luminous Engine and how AMD and Luminous Productions worked hand in hand to optimize it across a wide range of AMD GPUs. Forspoken is also supporting the new Microsoft DirectStorage API. A part of the session will be dedicated to its addition to the game highlighting the challenges the studio faced and the benefits it is bringing to the title.

Forspoken launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on May 24th worldwide.