Forspoken to Release in May 2022 on PC and PlayStation 5; New Trailer Released

Forspoken, the first game from Luminous Productions, will release in May 2022, publisher Square Enix confirmed.

During The Game Awards 2021, the Japanese publisher confirmed that the game will release on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and on PlayStation 5 on May 24th, 2022.

A new trailer providing a new look at the Forspoken gameplay has also been released, and you can check it out below.

More details have also been released on the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition, which is now available for pre-order. This special edition of the game will include a Rare Resource Kit, Mini Artbook, Mini Soundtrack, and the Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust prequel story DLC. The Resource Kit will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 Digital Deluxe Edition.

Forspoken launches on May 24th, 2022 on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.