Football Manager 2023 Launches November 8th; PS5 and Apple Arcade Included

SEGA revealed that Football Manager 2023 will be released on November 8th. The big news of the year is that the game will be available on brand new platforms such as PlayStation 5 and Apple Arcade.

Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive's Studio Director, said:

Football Manager 23 marks another significant step forward for the Football Manager series as we debut on two new platforms. Fans have been calling for us to produce a PlayStation title for a number of years, so I’m excited for those players to now get the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager.

Our decision to not release a Touch game on iOS or Android in 2021 was a difficult one to take and a disappointing one for some of our fans. This exciting partnership with Apple Arcade allows us to reintroduce a popular title in a way that makes sense for us as a studio and for the wider FM community.

To be clear, Apple Arcade (and Nintendo Switch) will get a special Touch version that is separate from Football Manager 2023 Mobile.

Similarly, FM23 Console will be streamlined and optimized for console play. The press release even says it'll take advantage of the DualSense controller's unique features.

Of course, the game will also be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, where Football Manager 23 Console will be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day One. Similarly, PC Game Pass users will get the full-fledged Football Manager experience.

On PC, pre-orders are already live on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. Customers who elect to purchase the game now can enjoy a 20% discount and two weeks of early access; single player careers started in that period can be carried across to the final game.

While most of the information on Football Manager 2023 will be revealed next month, Sports Interactive did say newly licensed competitions include the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.