Apple to Launch iPad mini 7 Early Next Year With an Upgraded Chip and Possibly Without ProMotion Technology

In September 2021, Apple refreshed the iPad mini lineup with an all-new design and form factor. While the chassis is more or less the same size as its predecessor, the company incorporated a larger display that stretched to all four corners. Apple is now expected to launch the refreshed iPad mini 7 early next year. Check out what you should expect with the new release below.

iPad mini 7 to feature an upgraded chip, no design changes planned for the next release

The news was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter, suggesting that Apple will not launch a new iPad in the next 9 to 12 months. Additionally, Kuo also highlighted that "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24." The iPad mini 6 redesign is still new and we do not expect Apple to make further changes, however, the company could update the processor and add incremental changes to the mix.

It was reported in December of 2022 that mass shipments of a new iPad model will begin by the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2024. The latest report contradicts to the prior reports that an updated iPad mini will launch later this year. Kuo also previously mentioned that the iPad mini 7 will only come with upgraded internals and no design changes will be part of the plan.

The new iPad mini 6 features several major additions that include a USB-C port, Touch ID in the power button as part of the new design, and support for 5G on cellular models. As for the processor, the iPad mini 6 came with Apple's A15 Bionic chipset which is plenty powerful to handle any app or game that you throw at it.

While ProMotion technology on the iPad mini is a long shot, unreliable sources have shared some insights on the matter. It was speculated that the next iPad mini refresh will bring a higher 120Hz refresh rate display to the table. Ross Young contradicted the news and stated that the company is working on a new model but ProMotion is not part of the equation.

While the upgraded processor will be a welcome addition, the iPad mini 7 will still lack the new Stage Manager feature in iPadOS. This is because the feature is currently available on iPad models that are powered by M-series of chips. If Apple upgrades the iPad mini lineup with an M-series chip, we would potentially see Stage Manager on the iPad mini 7. However, the final word rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a grain of salt.

We will share more details on the iPad mini 7 as soon as further information is available. Do you want to see ProMotion on the iPad mini 7? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.