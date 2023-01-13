First World of Warcraft Dragonflight Content Update 10.0.5 Detailed; Goes Live on January 24

Blizzard has detailed World of Warcraft Dragonflight Content Update 10.0.5 - the first content update for the game's latest expansion.

The expansion's first major update will arrive this month on January 24 with the new Trading Post feature going live a week later on February 1st. With the introduction of this new feature, players can complete monthly activities to earn currency toward gearing their characters in cosmetic transmogs, pets, and mounts. New items and activities will be introduced every month beginning February 1 in Orgrimmar and Stormwind.

Also introduced with this new content update is a new Primal Storm event - the Storm's Fury:

A new Primal Storm event—The Storm’s Fury—is brewing and will take place in The Primalist Future!

The Primalists are rallying some of their strongest forces to preserve their plans to dominate Azeroth. Head out with your fellow adventurers to seal their portals and defeat their mighty monstrosities.

The Storm’s Fury event will spin up every five hours. When it’s active, head to the Temporal Conflux portal in Thaldraszus.

Brave defenders will receive Essence of the Storm, which can be exchanged for rewards like the Skyskin Hornstrider mount or the Time-Lost Vorquin Foal pet. You can also get items to help weather the storm as the Primalists try to freeze their enemies to the bone.

In addition to the above, the new patch will allow players to expand their wardrobes with Common (white) and Poor (grey) quality gear. "Each item will now be bind-on-equip and can be added to your Appearances collection so you can mix-and-match like the stylist you are to create the ultimate transmog sets for any occasion", Blizzard writes on the official World of Warcraft blog.

That's it for now, but we'll update you as soon as more information about this content update for Dragonflight comes flying in.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight, the game's ninth official expansion, launched globally back in November of last year. The expansion introduced the new Dragonriding feature, which seems to be quite popular among players.