WoW Dragonflight Players Are Raving About The Expansion’s New Dragonriding Feature

World of Warcraft Dragonflight, the MMORPG’s latest expansion, is out now and players appear to be wildly enthusiastic about one particular new feature – Dragonriding.

Dragonriding is a new form of aerial movement which allows players to explore the Dragon Isles. Not only can players use the dragons as transportation, but the new feature also allows them to obtain additional drakes with unique customization options. In addition, there’s a momentum system to increase and decrease speed during flying and certain movement abilities. It’s an interesting new feature for sure and, going by one of the most popular posts on the WoW subreddit, one that players really seem to appreciate. In said post, users are asking Blizzard to allow dragonriding in the older zones, before adding that the feature is actually one of the best features that World of Warcraft has seen for quite some time.

“All my flying mounts are dead to me”, user ‘methin808’ writes. “I only dragon ride. I’ll stay my entire wow life in dragon isles.”

“This is actually a good point”, user ‘Hatefiend’ adds. “Dragon riding in other zones could (not would) inadvertently subconsciously devalue all other flying mounts in the game. I can definitely see oceans of forum posts saying "I love my flying mount collection but my Dragonflight Drake makes them all pointless".”

Another user writes, “If the next expansion launches and they expect us to go back to normal flying like Dragonflight never happened I’m gonna be so pissed.”

User 'Goku332’ writes that Blizzard finally managed to fix flying in World of Warcraft. “It's honestly amazing. Blizzard fixed flying. Hats off to them.”

As expected, not all players are happy with this new feature as they don’t like the new momentum system and some consider the feature inconvenient.

Overall, going by the numerous comments in the post, Dragonflight players appear to really like the new feature and we can only hope that Blizzard will keep improving it over time.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is available globally now.