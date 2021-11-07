First-Person Horror Adventure Game Scorn Officially Delayed to 2022

The first-person horror game adventure Scorn is now officially delayed to 2022, as revealed by a Kickstarter update (the game was crowdfunded there in October 2017) posted last Friday. It's only the latest in a seemingly unending string of game delays, though it is more acceptable since it comes from a small developer.

Release plans For the record, yes, the game has slipped into 2022 and we will have an official confirmation of the delay on the 10th of December. It was supposed to be announced in October, but circumstances out of our control postponed it. If it turns out not to be on the 10th by our or someone else's will, don't hold it too much against us.

Scorn, in development at Serbian studio Ebb Software, will be released for PC (Steam) and Xbox Series S|X consoles. You can check out the latest trailer (captured on Xbox Series X hardware) here, and our own interview with Ebb Software Ljubomir Peklar here.

