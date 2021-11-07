First-Person Horror Adventure Game Scorn Officially Delayed to 2022
The first-person horror game adventure Scorn is now officially delayed to 2022, as revealed by a Kickstarter update (the game was crowdfunded there in October 2017) posted last Friday. It's only the latest in a seemingly unending string of game delays, though it is more acceptable since it comes from a small developer.
Release plans
For the record, yes, the game has slipped into 2022 and we will have an official confirmation of the delay on the 10th of December. It was supposed to be announced in October, but circumstances out of our control postponed it. If it turns out not to be on the 10th by our or someone else's will, don't hold it too much against us.
Scorn, in development at Serbian studio Ebb Software, will be released for PC (Steam) and Xbox Series S|X consoles. You can check out the latest trailer (captured on Xbox Series X hardware) here, and our own interview with Ebb Software Ljubomir Peklar here.
Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry.
It is designed around the idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.
Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.
GAMEPLAY FEATURES
Cohesive “lived-in” world - Scorn takes place in an open-ended world with different interconnected regions. Each region is a maze-like structure with various rooms and paths to discover. All the storytelling happens in-game, with no cut-scenes to distract you from the grisly reality of the living, breathing world you’re in. But keep your eyes open - the game won’t show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels. Everything has a reason and purpose - you just need to work out what it is.
Full body awareness – Players will experience better immersion being aware of the character’s body and movement. Interaction with the world is realistic - objects are picked up with your hands (instead of just floating in midair), machines and instruments are operated by grabbing the controls etc.
Inventory and ammo management - is defined and limited. It plays a big role in keeping the player in an even greater state of awareness throughout the whole game. Players will have to think about when to fight and when to take cover and how their actions affect the world around them. Different play styles will be needed to advance.
