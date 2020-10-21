First iPhone 12 Teardown Video Shows up Online, While Also Showing Comparison Between iPhone 11 Components

Even though the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will officially be available on Friday, October 23, the first wave of unboxings and reviews have already been published. Soon after, it was only a matter of time before someone got their hands on Apple’s latest devices to reveal the changes on the inside. While it wasn’t iFixit that did the honors, a small clip that appears to have originated in China shows the innards of Apple’s latest 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

Fresh Teardown Video Also Shows the Differences Between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 Components

The short iPhone 12 teardown video was published by DuanRui on Twitter, with its duration lasting two minutes and twenty seconds. While you must be wondering how on earth the person performing the teardown completed the operation in less than three minutes? Well, the video was sped up to shorten the overall time it took to take the iPhone 12 apart so that would explain the minute duration.

Moving on, all it takes is removing two screws present on either side of the charging port and using a suction tool to separate the display assembly from the rest of the chassis. The unfortunate thing about this process is that once the sandwiched area comes apart, the adhesive that gives the iPhone 12 its water-resistance will no longer retain its efficacy. If you plan on performing an iPhone 12 teardown yourself, we remind you not to take it near bodies of water, as you don’t know how effective that adhesive will be when keeping dust, debris and water out.

Digging deeper and separating the components, what can be gathered from the iPhone 12 teardown is that the Taptic Engine appears to be smaller than the chip present in the iPhone 11. It looks as if Apple has found a way to reduce the size of the Taptic Engine while making no compromise in its functionality. We’ll have to see just how well this little component runs when a comprehensive teardown is released in the near future.

Seeing as how both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be officially available in multiple markets from Friday, it won’t be long before a detailed teardown arrives, so stay tuned for that.

Image credits - iFixit

News Source: DuanRui