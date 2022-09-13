Dying Light 2 Chapter 2: A Huntress and a Hag Now Available for Free

Today, Techland released Dying Light 2 Chapter 2, a free content update titled A Huntress and a Hag, on all platforms. According to the developers, their goal with Dying Light 2 Chapter 2 has been to introduce a strong foe to the game as players hadn't seen before in the base game. They teased that the Hag can somehow bend the game's rules, making the day as dangerous as nighttime in the City. Players are therefore encouraged to stay on their toes.

Track and hunt your prey with the Huntress and help put down once and for all the unimaginable horror that is the Hag and her legion of Plaguebearers. The Hag is a very dangerous creature and the ultimate challenge for any hunter. However, amazing new ranged weapons await for those brave enough to pursue.

New Chapter Agent — Meet Shen Xiu AKA The Huntress—the newest Chapter Agent and a very talented tracker— in Dying Light 2 Chapter 2. The mysterious bow containers littered throughout the City used to belong to her, as she is an expert in ranged weapons. Moreover, she represents the Hunters, a faction as mysterious as the Pilgrims themselves. These highly talented warriors hunt the most dangerous Infected. The chase for Shen Xiu's latest prey led her all the way to the City.

New Enemies — Face thrilling new dangers in the form of the Hag (a threatening Banshee Variant) and the Plaguebearers (Human Enemies infected by the Hag). But watch out—the Hag is a very fast and nimble foe, almost impossible to hit in close quarters and easily able to catch you off guard. Humans infected by her toxic fog are almost indistinguishable from normal people; only your Survivor Sense can help you detect them!

New Weapons — Unlock powerful gear, such as Hunter’s Crossbow or Ballista Bow, for impressive additions to your arsenal of ranged weapons.

New Bounties — Accept a brand-new series of bounties focused entirely on defeating your enemies with traps, ranged weapons, or without getting hit.

In addition to the Dying Light 2 Chapter 2 trailer, Techland also released an extensive developer Q&A with Paweł Płaza regarding the Hag's abilities, the mysterious Hunters faction, and more. Check it out below.