First Final Fantasy VII Remake Patch 1.01 Released After More Than Six Months; Packs Bug Fixes

More than six months after its release, Final Fantasy VII Remake has received its first update, patch 1.01.

With day-one patches being the norm nowadays, and many having reported some graphical bugs within the highly-anticipated Remake on PlayStation 4, it was expected that Final Fantasy VII Remake would also be receiving an update on or shortly after its release this April. Square Enix, however, never released an update for the game – until now.

Apple Releases HomePod 14.1 Software With Support for HomePod Mini, Intercom, Much More

On the ResetEra forums, various users are reporting to have received the game’s first 1.01 patch. Unfortunately, it appears that the update is being deployed gradually and not everyone has received the patch just yet.





As for patch notes – these are almost non-existent and only mention “various bug fixes”. Those hoping that this patch fixes Cloud’s apartment-door- texture-issue will be disappointed as this low-resolution is still present.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Patch 1.01 Release Notes Various bug fixes

Exact details about Final Fantasy VII Remake’s first patch are absent at this point. We’ll update as soon as we learn more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available globally now for PlayStation 4. The game is a timed-exclusive for Sony’s platform until April 2021. Check out the game's theme song trailer down below: