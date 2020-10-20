First Final Fantasy VII Remake Patch 1.01 Released After More Than Six Months; Packs Bug Fixes
More than six months after its release, Final Fantasy VII Remake has received its first update, patch 1.01.
With day-one patches being the norm nowadays, and many having reported some graphical bugs within the highly-anticipated Remake on PlayStation 4, it was expected that Final Fantasy VII Remake would also be receiving an update on or shortly after its release this April. Square Enix, however, never released an update for the game – until now.
On the ResetEra forums, various users are reporting to have received the game’s first 1.01 patch. Unfortunately, it appears that the update is being deployed gradually and not everyone has received the patch just yet.
As for patch notes – these are almost non-existent and only mention “various bug fixes”. Those hoping that this patch fixes Cloud’s apartment-door- texture-issue will be disappointed as this low-resolution is still present.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Patch 1.01 Release Notes
- Various bug fixes
Exact details about Final Fantasy VII Remake’s first patch are absent at this point. We’ll update as soon as we learn more.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is available globally now for PlayStation 4. The game is a timed-exclusive for Sony’s platform until April 2021. Check out the game's theme song trailer down below:
The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.
In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.
The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII.
