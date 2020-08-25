First Extended and Uncut PS5 Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Demo to Debut During Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live

An extended and uncut PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart demo will be debut this Thursday.

The full, longer and uncut demo of the highly-anticipated PS5 title will premiere at 8 pm CEST (2 pm ET/11 am PT) during Gamescom 2020’s Opening Night Live, hosted by producer Geoff Keighley. Keighley announced the news via his own Twitter account just now.

Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank:

Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5 Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT Watch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/jPzzWO6Tiu — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020

According to Keighley, the two-hour long showcase will feature a total of 38 games, including various world premieres.

Back in April of this year, it was announced that Gamescom 2020 would be replaced by a digital-only event due to measures against COVID-19. “We are, however, already working at full speed on a digital Gamescom”, the organization behind Gamescom wrote. “ It is, after all, the world’s biggest event for games, and that’s what it should be again this year. You can already look forward to how we will celebrate the best games and Gamescom together with you and millions of gamers worldwide at the end of August, even if it will only be digital and not on location this time. Because one thing is certain: this year, too, Gamescom is and will remain “the Heart of Gaming”!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was officially announced during Sony’s ‘The Future of Gaming” PS5 reveal event some months ago. Alongside the game’s announcement, developer Insomniac Games and Sony showed off an impressive-looking gameplay trailer featuring interdimensional action. We’ve included this announcement trailer below:

The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them take on a robotic emperor working overtime to wipe out organic life, with their own universe next in the firing line. Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense™ wireless controller. Enjoy a visually dazzling, interdimensional adventure, complete with familiar faces and some new allies – only on the PlayStation 5 console.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be arriving on PlayStation 5. A actual release date hasn’t been specified.