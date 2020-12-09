Cyberpunk 2077 Modding Could Start with WolvenKit Community Open Source Project Support

There's no word on when and if CD PROJEKT RED will ever release official Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools as they did for The Witcher games, but that doesn't mean the community won't find other 'creative' ways.

In fact, the team behind the 'WolvenKit' announced that they are already working on basic Cyberpunk 2077 modding support for their The Witcher 3 toolset. You can follow the progress of the developer's attempted support on GitHub. On the other hand, if you want to know more about its The Witcher 3 version, check it out on Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 Looks Stunning in New 4K, Ultra Settings Screenshots

This project aims to unify all the tools within the Witcher 3 modding community. The WolvenKit project is based on Sarcen's mod editor but improved a great deal since then. This mod editor is dependable on official ModKit v1.3 from CDPR. Features:

Game debugger (allows script realoading and such)

Support for DLC&Mod in the same project

Menu creator for creating menu xml

Save explorer (will be a save editor maybe but WIP)

Package installer similar to OpenIV's packages

Model renderer with rig and animation

An asset browser to extract all the game's assets on the fly.

Video player

A sound player to mod and replace game sounds

Cyberpunk 2077 is out tomorrow for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with support (but not enhancement) for the next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X.