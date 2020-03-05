Microsoft has released a new firmware update for Surface Laptop 3 running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. Firmware update 1.2238.140.0 improves system stability and battery life for devices with AMD chips.

Not every Surface device receives a new update at the same time, as the Windows maker delivers these updates in stages. Before proceeding to download and install the latest Surface Laptop 3 update 1.2238.140.0, note that you won't be able to uninstall or revert a firmware update back to an earlier version. There are, however, no known issues at the moment.

Cumulative and current firmware and drivers for the Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Processor. This firmware and driver package contains drivers for all of the components in the Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Processor, as well as updates to the system firmware that have been released via Windows Update. These drivers and firmware are compatible with Windows 10, including Enterprise versions. The driver MSI files include all of the drivers and firmware needed to deploy custom images of Windows on your Surface devices.

You can download SurfaceLaptop3_Win10_18362_20.014.40255.0.msi from this link.

After the updates are installed, you will have to restart your device through the Start button > Power > Restart to complete the installation process.