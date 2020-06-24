Finally, 4K YouTube Video Streaming Coming With iOS 14 on iPhone and iPad

iOS 14 comes with a bunch of new features that users can look forward to. From Home screen widgets to App Clips, Apple brought several design changes to the platform. Soon after the event was over, Apple released the first beta of iOO 14 to developers for testing purposes. We are hearing new changes and additions brought to the platform consistently. Now, we found out that iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 brings 4K resolution to the iPhone and iPad.

iOS 14 Brings 4K Support to YouTube Videos Through the Adoption of VP9 Codec

As mentioned earlier, iPhone and iPad owners can now stream YouTube videos in 4K resolution. What Apple did is that it added support for the VP9 codec that makes it possible for the device to show 4K videos. Up until now, users were only limited to watch 1080p videos on YouTube.

Checkra1n Team Teases Jailbreak Working on iOS 14 Beta

Apart from the iPhone and iPad, Apple TV users were also not capable of watching 4K YouTube content. Now, Apple says that users can watch YouTube videos "in all their full 4K glory". The VP9 codec is part of the first iOS 14 beta and if you have installed it on your device, you will be able to watch 4K videos right now.

Since Google didn't use Apple's H.264 codec, it was impossible to watch 4K videos on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. You only had the option to watch the videos in 4K. At this point in time, iOS 14 rests in the beta phase and Apple will release subsequent beta releases until it finally rolls out the update to public users later this year.

Take note that the 4K YouTube video will be sampled down to scale with the iPhone and iPad's screen resolution. Nonetheless, it's still a welcome addition. What are your views on the addition?