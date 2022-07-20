Final iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 IPSW Download Released – What’s New

Full and final version of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 is now available for iPhone and iPad users around the globe. Here's what is new.

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Final OTA Arrives with Loads of Bug Fixes and Improvements

Apple has released the full and final version of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6. If you have a compatible iPhone and iPad device at hand, you can go right ahead and download the new update immediately.

Unlike the updates that have come before this one, this one doesn't add any new feature to the iPhone and iPad at all. Instead, it focuses on polishing existing features and makes sure everything runs nice and smoothly. That's a good thing, if you love nothing more than a mobile device that doesn't drop a single frame.

But, in case you are still wondering what is new in this update, then here's the complete iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 changelog:

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates. - TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

- Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

- Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

- Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Over the Air

Downloading the new update is a piece of cake. Just make sure you have 50% or more battery life remanning on your device and that you are connected to a Wi-Fi connection then follow the steps outlined below:

Launch the Settings app.

Go to General > Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install when iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 shows up.

When the update is done downloading, your device will prepare the update and then install it. The entire thing may take up to half an hour therefore patience is key here. It's best that you do not use your device during this time. Once the installation is complete, your device will boot into the Lock Screen with a notification telling you that iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 has been installed.

Download iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 IPSW Files

You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices. You can find them below:

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 2

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPod touch seventh-generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen, 4th-gen, 3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen, 8th-gen, 9th-gen)

iPad Air (2nd-gen, 3rd-gen, 4th-gen, 5th-gen)

iPad mini (4th-gen, 5th-gen, 6th-gen)

Follow the guide posted here on how to clean install:

We will highly recommend installing this update immediately if you want your iPhone and iPad to function smoothly. It's best that you do not hold back for hopes of a jailbreak since it's pointless in this day and age.