The Final Fantasy XVI Official Twitter Profile May Have Been Registered

Final Fantasy XVI has yet to be officially announced, but it seems like the reveal is getting closer, judging from what has been recently discovered online.

Twisted Voxel recently discovered what seems like the Final Fantasy XVI Official Twitter profile. The profile, which has been created this month, features no tweets as of now, so there is no way to tell if it is official at first glance. The account recovery process, however, links to an email address - fa*******@s********** . *** - whose domain fits with the @square-enix.com domain used for other official Twitter profiles registrations.

Resident Evil Village Playstation 5 Related Announcement to Come During Next Event; Resident Evil 2,3 and 7 Are Not Coming to Nintendo Switch Due to Engine Issues – Rumor

Nothing is currently known about Final Fantasy XVI, as the game has yet to be announced. According to rumors circulating online, the game was supposed to be revealed during the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event in June. It also has some sort of PlayStation 5 exclusivity, most likely timed exclusivity like Final Fantasy VII Remake.

XVI is real. It was supposed to get announced in June's event. It's supposedly closer than most people would think. It has some kind of PS5 exclusivity (it was vague back then but it seems to be full timed exclusivity now). And I have no idea why they haven't announced it yet.

Final Fantasy XVI has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.