Final Fantasy XVI Is in the Final Stages of Development, Producer Naoki Yoshida Confirms

Final Fantasy XVI is in the final stages of development, producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed in a new interview.

As reported on Twitter by @alverich_ff14, a free magazine that is being handed out at Uniqlo stores in Japan features a new interview with Naoki Yoshida, where he confirmed the development of the latest entry in the Square Enix series is in its final stages. In the interview, as translated by VGC, Naoki Yoshida also mentions how the game story is very dense.

Final Fantasy XVI aims to integrate the story and the gaming experience into a single player game. Unlike online, which portrays multiple players simultaneously, Final Fantasy XVI focuses on the individual. This makes the story more immersive. It’s a very dense story.

It has been some time since we have seen the game in action. Back in December 2021, it has been confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic did impact development, and has delayed it by almost half a year. More updates were promised for Spring 2022, so we should be hearing about the game soon enough.

When we last spoke, I promised I would have more information on Final Fantasy XVI sometime later in 2021. However, I regret to inform you that I will be unable to keep that promise as complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the game’s development by almost a half year.

Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PlayStation 5 on a yet to be confirmed release date.