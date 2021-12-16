Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Website Update, New Campaign Tease Something New for Red XIII
Something new may be coming for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade related to Red XIII, judging from a recent tease from Square Enix.
Earlier today, the game's official Twitter profile shared a new video focusing on Red XIII, confirming that the video is part of an upcoming campaign and that more will be coming in the future. Additionally, the game's official website has been recently updated with a new page dedicated to the character, featuring the same video shared on Twitter.
※本映像は近日公開予定のキャンペーンの一環となります。続報をお待ちください。
At this point, it is difficult to say what Square Enix is teasing for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. It could be a simple update that makes Red XIII fully playable for the short amount of time he joins Cloud and his companions as they escape from the Shinra building or it could be a full DLC expansion in the vein of the INTERmission DLC.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game launches today on PC via the Epic Games Store. Learn more about Intergrade and the INTERmission expansion by checking out my review.
While it is the same game at heart, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make Intergrade the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.
