Final Fantasy VII Remake Unofficial 60 FPS Patch Showcased in New Video

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake unofficial patch has been shared online, making the game run at 60 frames per second on base PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

The new patch, which has been developed by illusion0001, manages to increase frame rate without any impact on performance by adjusting the dynamic resolution range.

Looking through the game files Resolution Scale and vsync interval caught my interest. Of course these are not set in the executable due to it’s flexiblty. It’s set from file instead. There are defaults in the executable but they are ignored as it later gets replaced by value loaded from settings file. In file: pakchunk0-ps4.pak is where graphics settings is stored. rhi.SyncInterval=2 ; 30hz r.DynamicRes.MinScreenPercentage=83.3333333 ; 83% of target ir r.DynamicRes.MaxScreenPercentage=100 ; 100 % of target ir (1080p for base not sure for Neo) I’ll be changing these to rhi.SyncInterval=1 ; 60hz r.DynamicRes.MinScreenPercentage=50.0000000 ; 50 % of target ir (540p for base) r.DynamicRes.MaxScreenPercentage=63 ; 63 % of target ir (720p for base) ; The ini comments are my own.

Illusion0001 also shared a new video showcasing his Final Fantasy VII Remake 60 FPS patch. You can take a look at it right below.

Final Fantasy VII Remake has been released last year on PlayStation 4 worldwide, and will soon receive a PlayStation 5 upgrade called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which will include visual improvements, new content, and support for the Intermission story episode, a new story episode starring Yuffie.

In FF7R Episode Intermission, players will fight as Yuffie, alongside Sonon, as they use fast and furious attacks to team up in all-new exciting battles against Shinra’s Director of Advanced Weaponry Division, Scarlet, and Nero, a member of the elite unit within Deepground known as the Tsviets. A new Summon Materia to call upon Ramuh, the fabled Lord of Levin also newly appears. And finally, the trailer showcases gameplay of Fort Condor, a new tactical mini-game playable in FF7R Episode Intermission.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game will make its debut on PlayStation 5 next month, on June 10th.