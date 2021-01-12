Final Fantasy VII Remake PlayStation 5 Version Could Be Announced in February – Rumor

Final Fantasy VII Remake is making the jump to PlayStation 5 in the future, and an announcement could be coming as early as next month.

ResetERA forums member Navtra, who proved to be extremely reliable last year in regards to Final Fantasy XVI rumors, revealed that the PlayStation 5 version of the game and a new entry in the Life is Strange series will be announced soon, right after the reveal of Final Fantasy XIV's next expansion.

Final Fantasy VII Trademarks, Including “Ever Crisis,” May Hint at New Spinoffs

Square announcements are piling up. We're getting XIV's next expansion's reveal next month and VIIR PS5 & Life is Strange 3 should be soon after.

As for precisely when Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting announced for PlayStation 5, he cannot say for certain, but he believes that the announcement could come in February.

Thing is, talking "when" is tricky due to the current circumstances. Games that were targeting this quarter for release as late as last summer didn't even get trailers since. So I can never be too sure about when something is announced/released. With that said, I believe we're getting these announcement sometime in February. I just can't be 100% sure about it.

Navtra also addressed the recent Final Fantasy VII Remake related trademarks, saying that he does not know what they are.

I'm not sure what those are tbh. Ever Crisis sounds like it may be the umbrella name for the Remake project going forward but that's just a guess.

The wording used by Navtra seems to suggest that Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 5 could be a paid upgrade in the vein of Spider-Man Remastered, so it could be a significant upgrade over the original PS4 version. The fact that no major update has been released since launch may indicate that the development team started focusing on the PlayStation 5 version right away, so we could be getting more than just improved resolution and frame rate.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launched last year on PlayStation 4. Despite some controversial aspects, it is an amazing reimagining of the classic Square Enix role-playing game.