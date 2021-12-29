Final Fantasy VII Remake New Modded Save File Unlocks Hard Mode From the Start

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake modded save file that has been shared online allows players to take on the game's ultimate challenge.

The Initial Hard Mode Challenge modded save file allows players to play the game at Hard Mode right from the start with Level 1 characters wearing no armor and accessories. A basic selection of Materia is available from the start, however, so players won't be starting this very challenging run with nothing at all.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launched on PC earlier this month, and all sorts of mods have been released in the past few days that address some of the technical issues found in the port, unlock framerates, and more. Even with the technical issues, however, the game is still one of the most enjoyable role-playing games released by Square Enix in recent years, as I highlighted in my review of the PlayStation 5 release.

While it is the same game at heart, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.