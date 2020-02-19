Final Fantasy VII Remake New Gameplay Video Showcases Carbuncle Summon

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay video has been shared online today, showcasing one of the game's summons.

The new video, which has been shared by the official Japanese Twitter profile, shows Carbuncle in action. The summon is being offered as a pre-order DLC bonus.

Yesterday, we reported that Final Fantasy VII Remake may require over 100 GB of free storage space, which is not particularly surprising, considering the game is shipping on two Blu-ray discs.

Last week, the game's full opening movie has been shared online. The movie features many of the sequences of the original's opening as well as a couple of beautiful new shots of the city of Midgar.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was originally scheduled for an early March release, but Square Enix delayed the game to April for additional polish. As a playable demo has been leaked earlier this year, however, players will be able to get their first taste of the game before its official release.

We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on April 10th worldwide.