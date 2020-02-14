Final Fantasy VII Remake Full Opening Movie Released Online

The Final Fantasy VII Remake full opening movie has been released online.

The movie, which can be watched below, features some additional sequences not found in the original showcasing Midgar in daylight. For the rest, it is a faithful rendition of the original that will not fail to evoke a nostalgic feeling in all those who have played the original PlayStation release.

New Final Fantasy VII Remake screenshots have been released online yesterday, showcasing Red XII, Hojo, Tifa's combat abilities, summons and more. The screenshots also revealed some new details on the game's side quests system, which is among the new gameplay mechanics that will be introduced by the remake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake releases on April 10th worldwide on PlayStation 4. The game was originally scheduled for an early March release, but Square Enix delayed it for additional polish.

We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.