Final Fantasy VII Remake New Upscaled Texture Pack Introduced Improved Sector 7 Textures
A new Final Fantasy VII Remake texture pack has been shared online, introducing improved textures for one of the game's locations.
The Upscaled Textures - Sector 7 Environments pack features AI upscaled textures of all base game textures whose resolution is below 4K. Some comparison screenshots have also been shared, highlighting the improved textures.
As everyone knows, the game has a wide range of texture quality.
This mod takes all the textures below 4K (4096x4096), and replaces them with AI upscaled versions of both C textures (color maps) and N
textures (detail maps). For this mod, I upscaled a total of 450 models (900 textures)
Affected textures include the entire Sector 7 Station, Slums, the Sector 7 Pillar and other reused assets in the game (like the Sector 5 Station)
The Final Fantasy VII Remake Upscaled Textures - Sector 7 Environments pack can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review of the PlayStation 5 release.
While it is the same game at heart, FFVII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.
