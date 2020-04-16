Final Fantasy VII Remake Estimated to Be Third Best-Selling PS4 Exclusive on PSN

Final Fantasy VII Remake doing well when it comes to sales isn't exactly unexpected, given the immense hype surrounding the remake of the most iconic Final Fantasy game ever made.

That said, it is still interesting to compare it to other similarly anticipated game releases. According to Gamstat, the PlayStation Network API tracking website, Final Fantasy VII Remake already managed to get 2.3 million players in the first three days since its release. This should amount to a nearly identical digital sales figure, though Square Enix has not revealed any official details for the time being.

So far, Final Fantasy VII Remake is only behind the two biggest first-party PlayStation 4 games to date, Marvel's Spider-Man by Insomniac and God of War by Sony Santa Monica. The friendly neighborhood Marvel hero already had 3 million players in the first three days since its launch, while the latest Nordic adventure of Kratos registered 2.4 million players in the same period of time, according to Gamstat.

Needless to say, this bodes well for Square Enix. Furthermore, unlike the other two aforementioned games, Final Fantasy VII Remake won't be a PlayStation 4 exclusive forever; we already know there's a one-year exclusivity period, and there's already evidence of a PC version. An Xbox One port is far from unlikely, too, given the increased Square Enix support on Microsoft's console platform.

Meanwhile, be assured that the game is very much going to be worth the wait as pointed out by Francesco in his review.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a masterful modernization of the series' classic formula. The game is an extremely solid JRPG that looks, sounds and plays great, despite some pacing issues and linearity. That said, the unexpected story twists may sour the experience a bit for those who expected a faithful remake.