Final Fantasy VII Remake Combat Gets New Details; Game Features Hidden Choices That Have Some Impact on the Story

Some new details on the Final Fantasy VII Remake combat have emerged online thanks to a new report that also shares some new details on the story.

A new video shared by Maximillian Dood on his YouTube channel reveals some new details on the Final Fantasy VII Remake combat and growth system. Each weapon in the game will come with a unique combat skill that can only be used with the weapon equipped, such as the Focused Thrust technique, which can only be used by equipping the Buster Sword. This isn't a major issue as all the weapons have skill trees and can be powered up so that they can be used for the entirety of the game, as previously revealed.

Maximillian also revealed some additional combat details for Tifa and Aerith. Tifa is the fastest character of the game so far, and her combat skills can be leveled up individually, making her markedly different from Cloud. Aerith, on the other hand, is mostly focused on long-ranged attacks and magic.

Maximillian also revealed an interesting detail on the game's story. Apparently, there will be multiple hidden choices that will have some impact on the story, such as which character players decide to wake up first prior to the battle with Aps. While this was in the original as well, it was not confirmed to be in the remake, and since it impacts the love-triangle between Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith, it's likely that there will be a save importing feature for future installments in the Remake.

The video in its entirety can be found below, but it contains heavy spoilers for Chapter 2, so avoid watching if you do not want to get the game spoiled beyond what is included in the playable demo.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on April 10th.