New Final Fantasy VII Patch 1.0.2 Released for the Nintendo Switch

Square Enix has rolled out Final Fantasy VII patch 1.0.2 for the Nintendo Switch.

The patch appears to be minor one, but as patch notes haven’t been shared yet, we’re unsure what it exactly does on Nintendo’s platform. The fact that the Switch doesn’t allow you to check a particular game’s update history doesn’t help either.

The PlayStation 4 version of the game, however, was updated to version 1.03 earlier this month, and from the looks of it, the changes included with this patch also apply to today’s 1.0.2 patch for the Nintendo Switch.

We’ve included the release notes for the 1.03 patch on PS4 down below:

Final Fantasy VII Patch 1.03 (PS4) Release Notes Fixed an issue where a trophy could not be obtained under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where a trophy could be obtained by exceeding the character’s date value

Fixed a progression stopper under certain conditions

Fixe an issue with a Save Crystal

Final Fantasy VII is available globally now for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and mobile devices. The popular RPG was released on Nintendo and Microsoft platforms last year, and includes a 3x speed mode, the option to disable enemy encounters and a Max Stats command during battle.