Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Trademarked In Europe, Canada

One of the new trademarks related to Final Fantasy VII that have been filed in Japan earlier this month has been registered in Europe and Canada as well.

As spotted by Final Weapon, the Ever Crisis trademark has been filed in Europe on January 19th and in Canada on January 18th, hinting at a possible worldwide reveal in the near future.

The Ever Crisis trademark is a clear callback to the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII which expanded the world introduced by the seventh entry in the series. It also follows the naming scheme for the Compilation, which started with Advent Children and ended with Dirge of Cerberus.

Ever Crisis may not be the only FFVII related project currently in the works. According to rumors, Square Enix is soon going to announce the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The original Final Fantasy VII is now available on PC and consoles. The Remake, on the other hand, launched last year on PlayStation 4 only,, a great reimagining of the original, despite some controversial story developments.