Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary to Be Celebrated During Next Week’s Livestream
Square Enix will celebrate Final Fantasy VII's 25th Anniversary next week during a livestream.
The livestream, as reported by Final Fantasy Union, will be focused on delivering the latest information on FFVII: The First Soldier. However, given how Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase will appear as special guests, it's not unlikely that we may hear more about what's in store for the next part of the remake.
Square Enix are hosting a big Final Fantasy VII Broadcast on the 31st Jan, 2022
Tetsuya Nomura + Yoshinori Kitase will appear as "special guests"
Expect information on Season 2 of The First Soldier... and who knows what else? Ever Crisis? #FinalFantasy7Remake Pt 2? pic.twitter.com/8zDev3GI34
— Final Fantasy Union 📖 Support Our Kickstarter (@ffunion) January 26, 2022
Last month, Producer Yoshinori Kitase did mention that the world of Final Fantasy VII will continue to expand in 2022, so news on the remake or other projects related to the game is set to come in the near future. Square Enix was seemingly teasing something new related to Red XIII last month as well, so it's not unlikely that another story DLC for the first part of the remake may release before the highly anticipated second part.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Learn more about the PlayStation 5 release by checking out my review.
While it is the same game at heart, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.
