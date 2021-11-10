Final Fantasy IX Event Planner Hints at Something New Coming in the Future

Something new related to Final Fantasy IX may be coming in the future, as hinted by a recent comment from the game's event planner.

Talking about the development of the original game on the Official PlayStation Blog, event planner Kazuhiko Aoki hinted at something new related to the game coming in the future.

If you’re playing Final Fantasy IX for the first time on PlayStation Now, and find it fun, then I’d be delighted if you’d join us and continue to create Final Fantasy IX into the future.

While the English translation is definitely awkward, it seems like something related to Final Fantasy IX is in the works. A remake was revealed via the big GeForce NOW leak, which has proven to be on point so far regarding Square Enix titles, having revealed ActRaiser Renaissance before its official announcement, so today's comment suggests that this remake could indeed be in the works.

Final Fantasy IX originally released on the first PlayStation back in 2000 before getting ported to PC and mobile devices in 2016 and to PlayStation 4 in 2017, and to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2019. The new versions of the game come with some new features and enhancements not present in the original, such as an auto-save option and seven game boosters.

Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle.

Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey. Meeting unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina along the way, they learn about themselves, the secrets of the Crystal, and a malevolent force that threatens to destroy their world.

Final Fantasy IX is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android worldwide.