FIFA Announces Partnerships with Third-Party Studios for Non-Simulation and Simulation Games

Following up on the news that EA Sports is moving away from the FIFA brand starting next year, FIFA itself announced it is working with third-party partner studios on a slew of non-simulation and simulation games.

This is possible thanks to the new non-exclusive licensing model adopted following the end of the exclusive deal with Electronic Arts. In fact, the development of non-simulation games appears to be nearly finished, as FIFA said they will be released in time for the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to kick off in December this year. One of these titles, as well as additional non-simulation games and virtual experiences, will be tailored specifically around the World Cup, while other projects for next year's Women's World Cup are being discussed.

Last but not least, FIFA confirmed it is engaging with 'leading game publishers, media companies, and investors' regarding the development of a new football simulation game due in 2024. This means there won't be a new branded football simulation game in 2023.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated:

I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans. The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, 24, 25 and 26, and so on - the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST. The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification. FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.

It is an exciting time for football games. Fans can also look forward to a brand new free-to-play football game titled UFL, which is due for release later this year on PC and consoles.