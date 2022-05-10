EA Sports FC to Replace FIFA Brand Starting in 2023 After One Last Game
As rumored earlier this year, Electronic Arts today announced that it will drop the FIFA brand for its football game starting in 2023, and the new brand will be called EA Sports FC.
The FIFA license will be gone (after one last game due this Fall, which will reportedly include more game modes, features, teams, leagues, players, and competitions than any previous edition), but EA Sports FC will still feature 300+ individual licensed partners, bringing licenses for 19,000+ athletes across 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and 30+ leagues globally.
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said:
Our vision for EA SPORTS FC is to create the largest and most impactful football club in the world, at the epicenter of football fandom. For nearly 30 years, we’ve been building the world’s biggest football community - with hundreds of millions of players, thousands of athlete partners, and hundreds of leagues, federations, and teams. EA SPORTS FC will be the club for every one of them, and for football fans everywhere.
We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA. The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience.
The EA press release also includes quotes from multiple partners.
Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive:
EA SPORTS is a long-term and valued partner of the Premier League, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the new era of EA SPORTS FC.
Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga:
EA SPORTS represents the pinnacle of interactive football experiences today and for the future, and we’re honored to continue working with them, as we have for more than 20 years. We are committed to partnering with EA SPORTS FC to provide an innovative and authentic experience and to grow the love of football together, around the world and for years to come.
Donata Hopfen, Bundesliga CEO:
We have an outstanding partnership with EA. EA SPORTS is an established and valuable part of the football world, and we’re excited about everything that is to come as a result of our innovative partnership. We look forward to seeing Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 incorporated into EA SPORTS FC.
Guy-Laurent Epstein, Director of Marketing at UEFA:
With a shared commitment to serve football fans around the world, we look forward to our continued partnership with EA SPORTS FC to provide players with authentic in-game experiences featuring the club competitions they love.
Juan Emilio Roa, Marketing and Commercial Director at CONMEBOL:
Connecting football fans to their favorite clubs, players, competitions, and fellow fans through digital experiences is paramount to the future of football fandom, and we are delighted to partner with EA SPORTS FC to provide these immersive experiences to fans across the world.
DJ van Hameren, EVP & CMO at NIKE Inc.:
We are excited to continue and expand our long partnership with EA SPORTS as we serve athletes at the intersection of sport, gaming and culture. Our partnership with EA SPORTS FC will authentically grow the ways our communities can play and engage with sport.