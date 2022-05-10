EA Sports FC to Replace FIFA Brand Starting in 2023 After One Last Game

As rumored earlier this year, Electronic Arts today announced that it will drop the FIFA brand for its football game starting in 2023, and the new brand will be called EA Sports FC.

The FIFA license will be gone (after one last game due this Fall, which will reportedly include more game modes, features, teams, leagues, players, and competitions than any previous edition), but EA Sports FC will still feature 300+ individual licensed partners, bringing licenses for 19,000+ athletes across 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and 30+ leagues globally.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said:

Our vision for EA SPORTS FC is to create the largest and most impactful football club in the world, at the epicenter of football fandom. For nearly 30 years, we’ve been building the world’s biggest football community - with hundreds of millions of players, thousands of athlete partners, and hundreds of leagues, federations, and teams. EA SPORTS FC will be the club for every one of them, and for football fans everywhere. We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA. The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience.

The EA press release also includes quotes from multiple partners.