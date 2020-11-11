FIFA 21 Next-Gen Looks Incredible From These First Two Screenshots
Electronic Arts has shared via Twitter the very first two screenshots of FIFA 21 next-gen, and they look amazingly detailed. Check out below Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Liverpool's Alexander Arnold in all the glory of next-generation hardware.
FIFA 21 next-gen will be released on December 4th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. You can still freely get the game right now on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and upgrade to FIFA 21 next-gen, as long as you stay in the same ecosystem (PlayStation or Xbox), for free. Sadly, though, the developers confirmed a while ago there won't be cross-play or even cross-gen play (for example, between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players or Xbox One and Xbox Series X players). Hopefully that will change next year, as EA had previously mentioned it was investigating the feature.
Below is a list of features confirmed for the next-gen version of FIFA 21.
Controller haptics
Sense the impact of shots, passes, catches, kicks, tackles, and hits with immersive controller haptics. A new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5 with rich and responsive haptic feedback deepens the gameplay experience letting you feel the rhythm of the game in your hands.
Blazing fast load times
Faster load times get you in the game quicker than ever. Never lose focus as stadium environments will load with unprecedented speed, letting you get to the kick-off in seconds.
Deferred lighting & rendering
Authentic new environments, unlocked by a new deferred lighting system create ultra-realistic football experiences and player fidelity, enhancing the game in every part of the stadium.
Reimagined player bodies
Next-gen technology creates deeper definition in player physiques, while dynamic lighting accentuates details such as faces, hair, kits, and uniforms to take athletes to a whole new level of realism.
Stats-driven player movement
Enhanced animation technology in FIFA enables you to experience ultra-responsive and realistic player movement.
