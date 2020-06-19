FIFA 21 To Support Free Next-Gen Upgrades; Cross-Platform Play Support Is Being Investigated

FIFA 21 will support free next-gen upgrades through the Dual Entitlement program.

According to the game's official website, all owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will be able to upgrade their copy to a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X copy at no additional cost. All progress in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team will also carry over between versions.

Once you have your PlayStation5 or Xbox Series X, Dual Entitlement enables you to upgrade your copy of FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, at no extra cost.

The free next-gen upgrade will be available for both physical and digital copies.

FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be a digital version of the game which you’ll be able to download once the game launches later this year. If you buy a physical copy of FIFA 21, you’ll need the disc to be inserted into your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to be able to launch FIFA 21 on those consoles. If you intend to buy a discless console, you will need to purchase the game digitally to take advantage of the Dual Entitlement offer as physical discs cannot currently be used to upgrade to discless consoles.

While EA seems to have embraced cross-platform play for most of its major titles, FIFA 21 may not be among the games that will support the feature, as EA is continuing to investigate its integration for the game.

Allowing our players to play against each other on whichever platform they play EA SPORTS FIFA is a long-term goal of ours. At this moment we don’t have any news, but we’re continuing to investigate its integration and will share any updates when we have them

FIFA 21 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 9th. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X releases have yet to be dated.