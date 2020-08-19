FIFA 21 Will Not Support Cross-Platform, Cross-Gen Play, EA Confirms
FIFA 21 will not support cross-platform and cross-gen play, EA confirmed recently.
According to the FIFA Direct Twitter profile, it will not be possible to play with others playing on another platform in any way. It has also been reiterated that FIFA Ultimate Team progression can be carried over from the current-gen versions to the new-gen versions. Back in June, EA was still investigating cross-platform play for FIFA 21, but it seems like things didn't go too well.
You won't be able to play across console generations or cross-play in #FIFA21.
However, you will be able to carry over your FUT progression from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox 1 to Xbox Series X. https://t.co/mUqU3zcAud
— FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 10, 2020
FIFA 21 is launching on October 6th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will also launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, complete with some exclusive features made possible by the new hardware.
Controller hapticsSense the impact of shots, passes, catches, kicks, tackles, and hits with immersive controller haptics. A new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5 with rich and responsive haptic feedback deepens the gameplay experience letting you feel the rhythm of the game in your hands.
Blazing fast load timesFaster load times get you in the game quicker than ever. Never lose focus as stadium environments will load with unprecedented speed, letting you get to the kick-off in seconds.
Deferred lighting & renderingAuthentic new environments, unlocked by a new deferred lighting system create ultra-realistic football experiences and player fidelity, enhancing the game in every part of the stadium.Reimagined player bodiesNext-gen technology creates deeper definition in player physiques, while dynamic lighting accentuates details such as faces, hair, kits, and uniforms to take athletes to a whole new level of realism.Stats-driven player movementEnhanced animation technology in FIFA enables you to experience ultra-responsive and realistic player movement.
