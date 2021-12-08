Far Cry 6 Update 3 Packs Quality-of-Life Changes Alongside PC and Xbox-Specific Fixes

Ubisoft has rolled out Far Cry 6 Update 3 across all platforms, and we’ve got the release notes.

The new major title update is available now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Size depends on the platform and will vary for different language packs. On Xbox platforms, the new update weighs in at 10GB to 14GB, whereas the PS5 update clocks in at 22.75GB. PS4 players will have to download between 15GB and 21GB of new data. On PC, title update 3 weighs in at 8GB for those without the HD texture pack, while players with this additional pack will need to download 12.4GB of data.

As for the contents of this new update – it mostly offers quality-of-life changes across all platforms and bug fixes across all platforms. In addition, the patch includes both Xbox and PC-specific fixes. You’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by Ubisoft, down below:

Far Cry 6 Update 3 Release Notes PC/PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Luna/Stadia Quality-of-Life updates Made several adjustments to reduce the instances where HUD elements would be blocked or hidden, e.g., when changing region.

When starting a Special Operation, the player joining the Co-Op session will now be informed which Special Operation is being started.

Increased Mission tracker icon and font size when using the “Increased” option for UI and Fonts Scaling under the Vision option menu.

Added MSI Mystic Light RGB support to the game. New Utility Packs - Coming December 16: Materials Pack Basic Materials Pack: 300 Far Cry Credits

Advanced Material Pack: 1000 Far Cry Credits

Specialist Materials Pack: 2000 Far Cry Credits Yaran Pesos Pack Small Yaran Pesos Pack: 300 Far Cry Credits

Medium Yaran Pesos Pack: 500 Far Cry Credits

Large Yaran Pesos Pack: 1000 Far Cry Credits Bug fixes: General Fixed an issue that could cause NPC models to become corrupted for player joining a co-op session, after an extended co-op playtime.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to not be shown on the minimap during the “Cocodrilo” Special Operation. Vaas: Insanity Fixed an issue that could cause the host to be stuck in a black screen after pressing “Save and Quit” in the final scoreboard.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Self-Help”, “Dear Diary” and “Freudian Field Day” achievements to not correctly unlock after meeting the required conditions. PC HD Texture Pack – Some assets appearing blurry Developer comment: We have made some changes for the HD Texture Pack on PC that should decrease the blurriness that appeared for some players when using the HD Texture Pack. When looking into these reports, we are seeing players using graphics cards with less than 12 GB of VRAM available. When using the HD Texture Pack with less than the minimum required VRAM available, the performance and the look of the game can be worse than without the pack.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Aim Type” and “Weapon Wheel Interaction” options to reset to default when restarting the game. Xbox Fixed an issue that could cause the Vaas: Insanity DLC to become unavailable when signing-out and signing-in to the same Xbox Live profile.

Fixed an issue that caused players to constantly be prompted with a “Quit Game” message after restarting from Rest mode. Xbox One Fixed an issue that could cause weapons and weapon attachments to disappear. Xbox Series X|S Fixed an issue that could cause the Menu cursor to get stuck on screen when opening the military escalation popup after loading a save

Far Cry 6 is available globally now for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia, and Luna.