Rumors had been flying for a while now that a Far Cry 6 reveal was imminent, and last week Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito was revealed to the be series next charismatic baddie. That was enough to get a lot of fans excited, but today at the Ubisoft Forward digital event, the curtain was fully pulled back on Far Cry 6. You can check out the game’s first explosive trailer, below!

Looking promising! We know Giancarlo Esposito can play one hell of a villain, and I’m definitely interested in exploring “Yara,” which seems to be a pretty transparent stand-in for Cuba. It’s a smart way of returning Far Cry to the kind of tropical island locale the series used to be known for, without abandoning the somewhat edgier, political tone more recent entries have had. New to know more? Here’s Ubisoft’s official Far Cry 6 description:

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. The ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution. Players will be able to play as either male or female Dani Rojas, a local Yaran swept up in a revolution against Antón Castillo. As Dani, players will become a guerrilla fighter and explore and unite an entire island nation, from lush jungles to Yara’s capital city Esperanza. To succeed against the overwhelming power of Antón’s regime, players will need to be resourceful as they employ an arsenal of unique new weapons, vehicles and Fangs For Hire like Chorizo, the cutest wiener dog on wheels. Fight for Freedom - Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yara, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation.

Far Cry 6 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 on February 18, 2021. Far Cry 6 will support “Smart Delivery” on the Xbox Series X, and something similar on PS5, allowing those who buy on current-gen consoles to upgrade to the next-gen version for free.