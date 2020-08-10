Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Writer Says Eivor Was Always Meant to Have Male and Female Options

Following the rumors that female protagonists in previous Assassin's Creed titles were repeatedly turned down by Ubisoft's executive team and former chief creative director Serge Hascoet (now removed from the company) in particular, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Narrative Director Derby McDevitt took to Reddit to quickly refute the story according to which the game's protagonist Eivor was originally meant to be female-only (in the final game, there'll be both female and male options, and they'll even be swappable at any point).

I will say this once: this is not wholly accurate.

And I will repeat what I have always said. ACVs story was conceived from the beginning with both female and male in mind. When you play the game you will understand that there is no way the male could have been added at the last minute, or whatever version of this story you have heard.

Obviously there is more nuance to all this, but to go deeper would spoil lots of the mysteries at the heart of the game. But understand this, that we started ACV knowing full well that Ubi wanted to give players the ability to select characters, and we worked hard to make sure that it honored our lore.