Far Cry 6 PC Performance Shown to Be Boosted by 44% with AMD FSR

AMD posted a new Far Cry 6 'featurette' video today, giving fans the very first glimpse at the kind of performance boost they can expect when enabling Fidelity FX Super Resolution in the game.

As you can see in the snapshot we grabbed below, FSR appears to boost the frame rate by around 44% in that particular scene. Of course, we don't know the FSR setting, the other graphics settings (including whether or not the ray traced reflections and shadows were enabled here), or the PC used other than that it was an 'AMD PC'. The featurette video also promises dedicated performance optimizations for AMD Ryzen CPUs and AMD Radeon GPUs, which is unsurprising as Far Cry 6 is an AMD sponsored game (it's even part of the Raise the Game program, coming bundled alongside Resident Evil Village with select Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards at participating retailers).

A couple of months ago, Stephanie Brenham (3D Team Lead Programmer at Ubisoft) talked about the studio's experience while implementing AMD FSR in Far Cry 6.

To push the visual fidelity of Far Cry 6 and an immersive gaming experience, we've been collaborating with AMD to implement next-gen rendering techniques, like DirectX ray tracing and AMD FidelityFX features. When implementing these next-gen features we were challenged, because we want the majority of players an enjoyable smooth experience without having to turn their settings down. Using AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution helps us address this problem, because it means more players can enjoy Far Cry 6 with their graphics settings cranked up without compromising framerate. FSR is a cutting edge spatial upscaling solution. It's easy to integrate into our development pipeline and it delivers a substantial performance boost while retaining excellent image quality.

For the full list of PC requirements and recommendations, check out our previous news article. Far Cry 6 launches October 7th on Amazon Luna, PC (Windows), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Google Stadia.