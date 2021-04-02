Fantasian, The New JRPG Made by Final Fantasy Creator, Is Out Now on Apple Arcade

Fantasian, the latest JRPG developed by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and his Mistwalker studio, suddenly dropped on Apple Arcade yesterday. It had been unveiled just earlier this month.

Described as a 'Diorama Adventure RPG', the game features a unique blend of over 150 dioramas, physical environments, and 3D characters. The soundtrack was composed by none other than Nobuo Uematsu, known to gamers for his work on many Final Fantasy games and Mistwalker's previous titles (Blue Dragon, Lost Odyssey).

To be precise, this release only features the first half of Fantasian, with the second half due to launch later in 2021.