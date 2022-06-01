Fallout 5 Unreal Engine 5 Fan-Made Concept Trailer Is a Sight to Behold

Fallout 5 has yet to be announced, but this isn't stopping devoted fans from imagining how the game will look when it will finally get revealed.

ENFANT TERRIBLE recently shared a Fallout 5 fan concept trailer that shows how the next main entry in the series by Bethesda would look if made in Unreal Engine 5. You can take a look at the gorgeous video below.

We can't wait for a new Fallout! Take a look at this GREAT footage from different Unreal Engine 5 reels and projects and imagine how the next Fallout 5 or Fallout 4 sequel might possibly look like. Maya, Substance 3D Painter, Redshift, Blender, Cinema 4D, Unigine, 3DS Max, Photoshop, Quixel Mixer, Quixel Megascans, Marvelous Designer, Character Creator, Lumen, Nanite, World Creator, Zbrush, Rokoko Smartsuit 2, Quixel Suite, 3D Substance Designer and VFX were also used.

Very little is currently known about Fallout 5 and, as already mentioned, we may not be seeing it for a while, considering Bethesda is still working on titles such as Starfield, which has been recently delayed to 2023. Back in November 2021, Todd Howard did say that the studio has a broad overview of what they want the game to be but did not add much else.

The latest main entry in the series is Fallout 4, which is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game has been followed by Fallout 76, which is also available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.