Fallout 4 Silent Hill-Inspired Mod Whispering Hills Episode 2 Adds New Location and More

The Fallout 4 Silent Hill-inspired horror overhaul Whispering Hills has recently been updated with its second episode, which includes a new location and more.

The new episode has been made available as part of the 5.0 update, which also includes new music. Catch the full changelog below.

Fallout 4 Whispering Hills Episode 2 Details A new location, the Alchemilla Hospital awaits you as well as a large new part of the City has been unlocked!

If you are inside Whispering Hills go to the Midwitch Elementary Shool Basement and then update the mod from episode 1 to episode 2.

Do not update while being in the city!

Do not use Follower mods with the city of Whispering Hills. It will break stuff if you have followers!

We added alot of new music to this mod, replacing old music and also fixed tons of bugs.

I hope you enjoy this release!

The Fallout 4 Whispering Hills mod has been in the works for a while, overhauling the game's experience to make it feel part of the Silent Hill series.

This mod turns Fallout 4 into a Silent Hill like Nigthtmare. From now on you will be surrounded by Thick Fog, strange sounds and occasionally being dragged into a otherworld where monsters (SirenHead, Mumblers, Lyingfigures, Ghouls, Silent hill Nurses, Twin head Screamers and Dogs) await you! It overhauls all background explore sounds of the Commonwealth and replaces them with Spooky and creepy ones from Silent also overhauls Combat Music and adds 10 Fog Weathers for you to constantly experience by now. Say good bye to Sunshine! Ultimately you will be dragged into the Underworld now and then. You will face Mumblers, Ghouls, Silent hill Nurses, Twin head Screamers and Dogs chasing after you during that period.

The Fallout 4 Whispering Hills mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.