Menu
Company

Fallout 4 DLC-Sized Mod “Obscurum IV – Statesec” Sets Players in a Civil War; Features a New World, Story, Enemies, and More

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 7, 2022, 10:52 AM EDT
Fallout 4 DLC-Sized Mod Obscurum IV – Statesec 5

“Obscurum IV – Statesec” is a new Fallout 4 DLC-sized mod that sets players in a civil war, complete with a new world, story, weapons, and more.

Created by modder ‘Thumblesteen’, this new mod focuses on war, and players are part of a group called the "Minutemen". There’s plenty of fighting in the new world, and players can join the war effort as an officer of the “Minutemen”.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Unofficial Fallout 4 DLC ‘The Machine and Her’ Quest Mod Offers Hours of New Gameplay With Multiple Story Outcomes

“I think Fallout 4 has hit a Zeitgeist of a lot of tacticool army type things”, the modder writes. “But my problem was always how the world was full of comic book type themes like robots and monsters and it never quite seemed to fit with what people wanted. So as you had all these modders porting cool stuff from Call of Duty games and what have you in an effort to make the player be tacticool, I decided to add the missing piece, namely, the surrounding environment.”

In addition to packing a new world and story, this DLC-sized mod adds new enemies to the game alongside an “officer system” which allows players to fight enemies, raid their bases, and play as a commando. According to the creator of the mod, players are free to play as they like, and this includes sniping, stealth actions, use of big guns explosions, and more.

‘Thumblesteen’ adds, “then you recover tactical and strategic resources such as intel, officer's berets (to collect bounties), hazmat materials, even nuclear weapon cores. You then bring these items to your base and use a special terminal to trade them in for resources that can be exchanged for useful things such as shipments, guns, uniforms, you name it.”

It's quite an exciting modification for Fallout 4, which also changes the standard base-building mechanic of the game. As promised by the modder, a future update will also add nuclear weapons.

We’ve included some screenshots of the mod in action below and a trailer.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Fallout 4 DLC-Sized Mod “Obscurum IV – Statesec” Sets Players in a Civil War; Features a New World, Story, Enemies, and More
fallout-4-dlc-sized-mod-obscurum-iv-statesec-2
fallout-4-dlc-sized-mod-obscurum-iv-statesec-3
Fallout 4 DLC-Sized Mod Obscurum IV – Statesec 5
fallout-4-dlc-sized-mod-obscurum-iv-statesec-6
fallout-4-dlc-sized-mod-obscurum-iv-statesec-8
fallout-4-dlc-sized-mod-obscurum-iv-statesec
2 of 9

Those interested can download the Fallout 4 “Obscurum IV – Statesec”  mod from Nexusmods.

Fallout 4 is available globally now for PC and consoles. The game is also available via Xbox Game Pass.

Products mentioned in this post

New World
Xbox Game Pass
USD 40

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order