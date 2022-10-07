Fallout 4 DLC-Sized Mod “Obscurum IV – Statesec” Sets Players in a Civil War; Features a New World, Story, Enemies, and More

“Obscurum IV – Statesec” is a new Fallout 4 DLC-sized mod that sets players in a civil war, complete with a new world, story, weapons, and more.

Created by modder ‘Thumblesteen’, this new mod focuses on war, and players are part of a group called the "Minutemen". There’s plenty of fighting in the new world, and players can join the war effort as an officer of the “Minutemen”.

“I think Fallout 4 has hit a Zeitgeist of a lot of tacticool army type things”, the modder writes. “But my problem was always how the world was full of comic book type themes like robots and monsters and it never quite seemed to fit with what people wanted. So as you had all these modders porting cool stuff from Call of Duty games and what have you in an effort to make the player be tacticool, I decided to add the missing piece, namely, the surrounding environment.”

In addition to packing a new world and story, this DLC-sized mod adds new enemies to the game alongside an “officer system” which allows players to fight enemies, raid their bases, and play as a commando. According to the creator of the mod, players are free to play as they like, and this includes sniping, stealth actions, use of big guns explosions, and more.

‘Thumblesteen’ adds, “then you recover tactical and strategic resources such as intel, officer's berets (to collect bounties), hazmat materials, even nuclear weapon cores. You then bring these items to your base and use a special terminal to trade them in for resources that can be exchanged for useful things such as shipments, guns, uniforms, you name it.”

It's quite an exciting modification for Fallout 4, which also changes the standard base-building mechanic of the game. As promised by the modder, a future update will also add nuclear weapons.

We’ve included some screenshots of the mod in action below and a trailer.

Those interested can download the Fallout 4 “Obscurum IV – Statesec” mod from Nexusmods.

Fallout 4 is available globally now for PC and consoles. The game is also available via Xbox Game Pass.