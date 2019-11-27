Fake AirPods Pro Pair With iPhone Just Like the Original Ones From Apple

AirPods Pro have proved to be very popular with consumers. In fact, they are so popular that they even have clones available now. The Air i500 Pro TWS are perhaps the best clones of any Apple product in the market right now. They pair with iPhone and iPad, just like the original AirPods Pro and even show battery status, support wireless charging, sync via iCloud, support auto-play and pause, and appear in Find My, all thanks to an H1 chip.

The Air i500 Pro TWS look shockingly like the original AirPods Pro. One could easily be fooled into thinking they are the originals as they have the same dimensions. The color and light on the case, as well as the earbuds, have the same look. If you look closely at the earbuds though, you can see that the beam forming mics do not have the same design.

In terms of functionality, Air i500 Pro TWS are able to provide most of the features that AirPods Pro have. The earbuds are powered by a Qualcomm chip and provide the following features:

Hands-free "Hey Siri".

Wireless charging case.

Battery life of 4 - 4.5 hours.

Battery capacity reporting for both left and right earbuds, as well as the case, in iOS.

In ear sensor to auto-play and pause music.

Supports iOS pairing pop-up, similar to how other W1 and H1 chip enabled headphones from Apple and Beats work.

24 hour battery life via recharges from the case.

Works with iCloud sync. This means that you can pair with one iCloud enabled device and switch between them without having to re-pair.

Support Bluetooth so they work with non-Apple products too.

However, the similarities between Air i500 Pro TWS and AirPods Pro end here. The clones do not support Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. They also lack force sensors so do not support squeeze gestures. It would also be too much to expect them to provide the same level of audio and microphone quality that AirPods Pro offer.

This is the same company that had previously released AirPods clones too. They seem to be able to copy the functionality of Apple's H1 chip really well.

However, if you want to get these for their looks and H1 chip, Air i500 Pro TWS might be good value for just $95. You can buy them here.

