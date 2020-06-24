Facebook Gaming Won’t be Integrated Into Xbox Dashboard Like Mixer, Major Nelson Confirms

Facebook Gaming won’t be integrated into the Xbox dashboard like Mixer currently does, according to Microsoft’s Larry ‘Major Nelson ‘ Hryb.

Following Microsoft’s announcement that the Mixer streaming platform is shutting down, many Xbox gamers were concerned that the Mixer Xbox application would simply be replaced by a Facebook Gaming app. Those concerned will be happy to learn that this won’t be happening. When asked whether an Xbox console will ever have Facebook Gaming integrated into the dashboard like Mixer, Major Nelson replied that this won’t be the case.

“If you are asking if the current Mixer integration in the [Xbox] dashboard is just going to become Facebook Gaming. The answer is no.”, Nelson said on Reddit following an earlier tweet from Xbox head Phil Spencer about giving gamers choice of where to stream from on Xbox.

Yes, we absolutely want to give gamers choice of where to stream from Xbox. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 23, 2020

Microsoft will be shutting down Mixer on July 22nd, after which Mixer.com will redirect to Facebook Gaming. Mixer broadcasting on Xbox One will be temporarily disabled and the Mixer apps will notify or redirect viewers to continue watching their favorite streamers at Facebook Gaming. We’ve included Microsoft’s FAQ on the closure of Mixer down below: