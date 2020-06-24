Facebook Gaming Won’t be Integrated Into Xbox Dashboard Like Mixer, Major Nelson Confirms
Facebook Gaming won’t be integrated into the Xbox dashboard like Mixer currently does, according to Microsoft’s Larry ‘Major Nelson ‘ Hryb.
Following Microsoft’s announcement that the Mixer streaming platform is shutting down, many Xbox gamers were concerned that the Mixer Xbox application would simply be replaced by a Facebook Gaming app. Those concerned will be happy to learn that this won’t be happening. When asked whether an Xbox console will ever have Facebook Gaming integrated into the dashboard like Mixer, Major Nelson replied that this won’t be the case.
“If you are asking if the current Mixer integration in the [Xbox] dashboard is just going to become Facebook Gaming. The answer is no.”, Nelson said on Reddit following an earlier tweet from Xbox head Phil Spencer about giving gamers choice of where to stream from on Xbox.
Yes, we absolutely want to give gamers choice of where to stream from Xbox.
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 23, 2020
Microsoft will be shutting down Mixer on July 22nd, after which Mixer.com will redirect to Facebook Gaming. Mixer broadcasting on Xbox One will be temporarily disabled and the Mixer apps will notify or redirect viewers to continue watching their favorite streamers at Facebook Gaming. We’ve included Microsoft’s FAQ on the closure of Mixer down below:
-
Mixer Partners will be granted partner status with Facebook Gaming, and the platform will honor and match all existing Partner agreements as closely as possible. Mixer Partners will receive an update from Mixer today on how to kickoff the sign-up process.
-
Streamers participating in Mixer’s open monetization program will be granted eligibility for the Facebook Gaming Level Up Program, where you can continue to grow and monetize your streams. Facebook Gaming will also fast-track onboarding for eligible streamers.
-
We encourage all Mixer viewers to spend their remaining Embers and Sparks to help support your favorite Mixer Partners and streamers. Mixer Partners will receive double-payment for all of their earnings in the month of June – so your support of Embers, Sparks and channel subscriptions for Mixer Partners will go even further during the rest of this month.
-
Viewers with outstanding Ember balances, channel subscriptions or Mixer Pro subscriptions will receive Xbox Gift Card credit as a thank you for your engagement on the platform. Details on what you can expect can be found at this FAQ.
-
The Mixer service will continue to run through July 22, 2020. After that, mixer.com will redirect to fb.gg, Facebook’s desktop home for gaming video, Mixer broadcasting on Xbox One will be temporarily disabled and the Mixer apps will notify or redirect viewers to continue watching their favorite streamers at Facebook Gaming.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter