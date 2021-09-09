Facebook Finally Announces Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses

Facebook has finally gone ahead and announced their first-generation smart glasses in partnership- with Ray-Ban. Ray-Ban Stories, and as the name suggests, the glasses are a "new way to capture photos and video, share your adventures, and listen to music or take phone calls.”

Ray-Ban Stories is built on a partnership between Facebook and EssilorLuxottica, and they start at $299. They will be available in 20 style combinations online and in select retail stores in the U.S. and Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the U.K.

The Ray-Ban Stories features dual integrated 5-megapixel cameras. It is possible to take photos, and up to 30-second videos using the capture button or hands-free with the Facebook Assistant Voice commands.

The Ray-Ban Stories also features a hard-wired LED light that turns on to let nearby people that you are taking pictures or a video. The glasses also feature open-ear speakers built-in, a three-microphone audio array with beamforming technology, and a background noise suppression algorithm to provide a better calling experience.

These glasses pair with the new Facebook View app, which will allow users to share stories and memories with friends and social media followers. The app also makes it easy to import, edit, and share content to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, Snapchat, and more.

As I said earlier, the Ray-Ban Stories will be available in 20 variations; you can choose from the Ray-Ban styles, Wayfarer, Wayfarer Large, Round, and Meteor. Additionally, you can choose from five colors with a range of lenses, including clear, sun, transition, and prescription.

Facebook has talked about how this is the first product that has come out of its multi-year partnership with EssilorLuxottica. For those who have privacy concerns, the company says that this product was made “with privacy in mind, adding numerous built-in features to provide control and peace of mind to both device owners and bystanders,” you can read more about it here.