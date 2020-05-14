Facebook app for iPadOS Gains Split View and Side Over Support

Facebook's latest update for iPadOS brings forward an important feature that has been missing from the mix for a long time. Since the iPad with its bigger screen is perfect for multitasking, Apple added Split View in iOS 9 so users can use two apps side by side with extended functionality. The feature was missing from Facebook's app and now the social media giant has added it to the list.

Facebook for iPadOS updated With Split View and Slide Over, Enhances Multitasking Experience on the iPad

Take note that the latest update to Facebook for iPadOS also adds Slide Over support. While Split View is a must if you're looking for features pertaining to multitasking, Slide Over lets you access an app that slides in front of any app. You're basically opening a miniaturized version of the full app. With Split View, you can open the Facebook app side by side with another app. The best part about the update is that you can open third-party apps in Split View using the Slide Over feature.

iPadOS 14 Concept Envisions How Multitasking on iPad Can Be Fixed

It's good to see that Facebook has made the feature available for the iPad after such a long time. While the company is not shy to introduce new features to its app, it took way too long to adapt to Apple's Split View and Slide Over features. Other than this, there are a lot of features that we are looking forward to in the main Facebook app like Dark Mode. Take note that Facebook updated its web app with a new view and also added dark mode to the mix.

Moreover, the company also tests new apps that it sees fit. However, not all of them turns out to be a success. For instance, the company introduced its Threads app for Instagram's Direct Messages. Yes, a neat separation but we don't see everyone adopting it readily since direct messages are already part of the main Instagram app.

We will let you guys know as soon as Facebook adds more features to its main app. For now, share your views on Split View and Slide Over additions to Facebook for iPadOS.