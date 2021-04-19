F1 2021 to Support Ray Tracing, PC System Requirements Unveiled
The new F1 2021 game was just announced by Codemasters and Electronic Arts and it already has a Steam page where readers can glean the official PC system requirements.
Most interesting is the mention of ray tracing requirements, which implies there will be some form of ray tracing support in F1 2021 at least on PC.
F1 2021 System RequirementsMINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX CompatibleRECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
F1 2021 will be released on Friday, July 16th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
- Braking Point’ – the thrilling new story experience.
- New ways to play: two-player Career and ‘Real-Season Start’.
- My Team mode - create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, hire a teammate and compete as the 11th team on the grid.
- Expanded Driver Stats that now include ‘Focus’ and new team-critical Department Events to address.
- Split-screen racing for two players.
- Casual race options for more relaxed racing whilst new Expert options give experienced players even more control.
- Acclaimed ten-year Career Mode, including updated Research and Development and Practice Programmes, and new Quick Practice.
- Formula 2, the ultimate training ground for F1, is also included, with short, medium, or full season options and 2020 and 2021 season content.
- Esports - in-game area for the online qualification events, latest news and even watch the new F1 Esports Challenger and Pro Series races.
- More ways to race: Time Trial, Shorter season length options, Grand Prix™ Mode and relive your glory with saveable automated highlights and (PC only) full replays.
- Compete online in Multiplayer: Social and Ranked races, new Quick Join format, Leagues, customisable liveries, and Weekly Events.
