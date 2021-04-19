F1 2021 to Support Ray Tracing, PC System Requirements Unveiled

The new F1 2021 game was just announced by Codemasters and Electronic Arts and it already has a Steam page where readers can glean the official PC system requirements.

Most interesting is the mention of ray tracing requirements, which implies there will be some form of ray tracing support in F1 2021 at least on PC.

F1 2021 Hits the Track with Next-Gen Visuals, MP Careers, and More New Features in July

F1 2021 System Requirements MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004) Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004) Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible



F1 2021 will be released on Friday, July 16th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.